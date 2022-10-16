QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said Saturday that all political issues with regard to Rekodiq Copper and Gold Agreement had been addressed through mutual understanding.
These views were expressed by him while talking to Mark Bristow, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Barrick Gold Corporation who called on him here on Saturday.
Bizenjo said, “We have been facing the biggest challenge in the shape of flood for the last three months,” adding that accord of Rekodiq Copper and Gold Project would create the opportunities of employment.
He said that local souls would be preferred for employment, adding, “We all will have to work for Balochistan and Pakistan.” Expressing pleasure over the interest of Barrick Gold in education and water sector, he said capacity building of the local youth was required to be enhanced. Speaking on the occasion, Mark Bristow, CEO, Barrick Gold Corporation, said, “We would like to work with the government of Balochistan in this agreement,” adding that besides providing job opportunities to the local youth, actions on education and vocational training were also being taken. “Our team was presently working on the development of the area and feasibility study,” said Mark Bristow.
He said that flood affectees were also being assisted. On the occasion, Minister for Communication and Works Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran and Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili were also present.