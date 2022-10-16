Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bi­zenjo said Saturday that all political issues with regard to Rekodiq Copper and Gold Agreement had been ad­dressed through mutual un­derstanding.

These views were expressed by him while talking to Mark Bristow, Chief Executive Offi­cer (CEO), Barrick Gold Corpo­ration who called on him here on Saturday.

Bizenjo said, “We have been facing the biggest challenge in the shape of flood for the last three months,” adding that accord of Rekodiq Cop­per and Gold Project would create the opportunities of employment.

He said that local souls would be preferred for em­ployment, adding, “We all will have to work for Balochistan and Pakistan.” Expressing pleasure over the interest of Barrick Gold in education and water sector, he said capac­ity building of the local youth was required to be enhanced. Speaking on the occasion, Mark Bristow, CEO, Barrick Gold Corporation, said, “We would like to work with the government of Balochistan in this agreement,” adding that besides providing job oppor­tunities to the local youth, ac­tions on education and voca­tional training were also being taken. “Our team was present­ly working on the develop­ment of the area and feasibil­ity study,” said Mark Bristow.

He said that flood affect­ees were also being assisted. On the occasion, Minister for Communication and Works Sardar Abdul Rehman Khet­ran and Chief Secretary Balo­chistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili were also present.