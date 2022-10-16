Share:

The thousands of people in Swat taking to the streets to protest the surge in suspected militant attacks have not gone unheard. On Friday, perhaps as a response to the protests, the National Security Committee (NSC) pledged that resurgence of terrorism would not be allowed, and the National Counter-Terrorism Authority (Nacta) would be revived, which would work in collaboration with the provincial-level counter-terrorism departments for the purpose. Nacta would also be given a role in the security of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, according to the Prime Minister.

Nacta is being given a central role, and promises have been made of making law enforcement bodies equipped with new technology and personnel that will aid the fight against militants. The peace talks have been inconclusive, and there has been pressure by the public to adopt a more forceful approach towards eliminating terrorism. Unfortunately, Nacta and other similar efforts have broken down in the past due to a lack of cooperation and efficiency, with severe consequences for the country. The TTP is highly volatile and suspectable of attacking at the slightest imagined provocation- the leadership across institutions and political parties must work together to work out a roadmap which makes us secure and to ensure this effort, like previous initiatives, does not fall through.

Furthermore, while Nacta should be empowered, true confidence can never be trusted to the body until a decision on TTP is reached by the government. For example, counter-terrorism policies by Nacta envision several initiatives, such as cracking down on hate speech and operations against certain bodies, that cannot be carried out until the government takes a decisive call. We cannot afford to delay further with this and must be diligent and transparent with any changes, developments or strategies.