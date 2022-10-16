Share:

LAHORE-Lahore Gymkhana’s Muhammad Rizwan emerged as a leader at the end of the second round of the Faysal Bank 5th PGA Jinnah Development Tour Golf Tournament for second tier golf professionals here at Royal Palm Golf Course on Saturday.

Unknown Rizwan, who is a son of a caddie, unveiled his playing strengths by performing to perfectness. While his drives on all par fives and par fours were precise, on target and error free, each time covering a distance of 290 yards plus. With the help of five birdies on holes 1, 7, 12, 13 and 14, and 13 pars and no bogies, he carded a gleaming score of gross 67, five under par and this resolute effort fetches him the top position on the leader board with a two-round aggregate of 137, seven under par.

In the final phase, he has an advantage of six strokes over his nearest adversaries Mishal Khan of DHA Karachi and Shahzad Ali of Lahore Garrison. “I feel reassured,” said Rizwan. “Hours and hours of golf playing drills on the driving range have yielded results and I go into the final round today (Sunday) with a fond feeling for my golfing career.”

Misal Khan used his experience and maturity to manage a round of gross 69 on the second day with a two-round aggregate of 143, one under par and he gets elevated to the runner-up slot on the leader board. This slot, he shares with Shahzad Ali of Garrison who is also placed at a two rounds aggregate score of 143.

Tournament Director Jameel Khalid announced that cut was placed after second round and only 41 competitors will play the final round and be entitled to cash prizes. The prize distribution ceremony will be held at 4:00 pm at Royal Palm Golf Club Lawns. Lt Gen (R) Mian M Hilal Hussain, President PGF, will award the prizes to top performers.