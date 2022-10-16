Share:

Mardan - To ensure a peaceful environment for by-elections in Mardan and Charsadda, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mardan Muhammad Ali Khan Saturday visited and reviewed the security arrangements on the highly sensitive polling stations of Takht Bai and Charsadda.

During his visit, DPO Charsadda Sohail Khalid and DSP Takht Bai Ayaz Mehmood briefed RPO regarding the arrangements.

Talking to media representatives on this occasion, RPO Muhammad Ali Khan informed that 3,868 police personnel and officers will perform security duties on 330 polling stations of NA-22 Mardan. More than 400 Lady Health Workers (LHWs) are also deployed for security and a total of 330 polling stations have been set up in NA-22, of which 238 are declared as most sensitive and 92 as sensitive, he said.

The RPO informed that around 4000 police personnel will perform duties in the polling stations of NA-24 Charsadda. He added that 80 lady police and 400 LHWs are deployed for security in the polling stations. In Charsadda, he added that a total of 384 polling stations have been established in NA 24 Charsadda, in which 142 polling stations are declared sensitive and 242 most sensitive.

The Police officer said that focal persons have been appointed at the police station level who will keep the officers informed about the status of the polling station from time to time. He added that along with them, mobile patrol teams of the Pakistan Army including QRF, RRF and FC will also perform their duties.

He added that in both districts there is a complete ban on the display of weapons and keeping private armed guards. He added that all police on duty have been instructed to ensure the use of helmets and jackets. He added that special blockades have been established to maintain the law-and-order situation.

The RPO warned that indiscriminate action will be taken against the elements who violate the law and harm the public order. He added that a control room has been established for the establishment of the law-and-order situation and timely response.