Share:

LAHORE-The technical team of Punjab Central Business District Development Authority, also known as Central Business District (CBD Punjab), had a meeting with high officials of Lahore Traffic Police on Saturday to finalise the traffic diversion plan during the construction of CBD Boulevard and remodeling of Kalma Chowk Underpass.

The technical team of PCBDDA explained the diversion plan during the construction of CBD Boulevard. In the first phase of construction one side of Main Boulevard will be open for traffic coming from Barkat Market and going towards Liberty Market. Service Lane will be operational for traffic coming from Firdaus Market from Ali Zaib Road for Barkat Market and Ferozepur Road. Traffic coming from model town going towards Liberty will be diverted from Gaddafi Stadium. A clean passage is also suggested in the plan for the residents of Falcon Society. Executive Director Technical CBD Punjab said that “SP traffic has principally agreed with the traffic diversion plan with minor changes. We will keep the people updated with the changes in the plan as there is any development”. This mega project will be an amenity for the residents of Lahore. The authority has ensured the safety, comfort and hassle-free travel for commuters during construction phases.