PESHAWAR - Following a recent clash between militants and security forces, a tense calm prevails in the Hassan Khel subdivision, an erstwhile frontier region that was merged into Peshawar following the merger of FATA into KP province.

Hassan Khel has often hit headlines in the media due to the presence of Taliban fighters in the past. A few years ago, militancy was at its peak in Hassan Khel, an FR area then. However, after subsequent military operations, the TTP militants left the area. Recently, the area again came into the limelight as four soldiers and two militants were killed in a clash a week ago.

Residents told The Nation that a few days ago; a local commander of TTP threw a letter at Police Station Hassan Khel asking the cops to leave the area. Local sources believe that the letter was thrown in revenge, as the police collected arms from local people during a search operation in 2021.

“Arms were collected from all our homes but we need arms as this is an area of tribal people. There are enmities and also in case of militants’ movement, how can unarmed people guard themselves and their homes?” questioned a resident in Hassan Khel. He added that they even filed a case in a court of law in protest against the collection of arms from locals.

In recent days, Hassan Khel has witnessed clashes between security forces and TTP militants. In one clash, four soldiers and two TTP militants were killed a week ago.

The hilly Hassan Khel area, which borders the Pabbi area of Nowshera on the one end and Kohat on the other, lacks social development. Residents are also concerned about the unavailability of mobile phone networks and 4G internet in the area despite being part of Peshawar now and located at an almost 30-minute drive from the city. One is rendered incommunicado once they land in Hassan Khel.

Natural gas, which is produced by the adjacent Kohat, is also not available for the Hassan Khel residents. A local elder said that while a gas pipeline had been laid through the area, the locals had not been provided with the gas facility.

Discussing the security situation, the locals said that there was a time when the militants would not compromise on extortion in the past, but that this time there has been no demand or calls for extortions in the area.

“I remember the days when militants would directly visit people to demand money from them several years ago when militancy was at its peak. However, this time, although some clashes have taken place between security forces and militants after their recent appearance, there are no calls for extortions to the local people,” he added.

Another resident said that the men calling themselves Taliban had declared in the area that even if there is a complaint of extortion call given to any person, they (Taliban) should be informed of this as they are no longer asking people for money.