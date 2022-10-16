Share:

ISLAMABAD - A political battle between PTI and contenders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to determine the real support of masses is scheduled to take place today.

The by-elections in eight National Assembly and three Punjab Assembly’s constituencies are challenging for PDM as in the last by-polls, PTI clinched Punjab’s throne from eleven parties’ alliance [PDM].

Former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan ,after his defeat in vote of confidence on April 9, is contesting on seven of the eight National Assembly by-polls. These seats were vacated by the PTI lawmakers by tendering resignations. The top election body [ECP] instructed the concerned authorities for ensuring law and order situation around the polling stations in by-polls constituencies.

PTI’s chief Imran Khan was seen holding public rallies in almost all these constituencies. On the other hand, the government allies with the support of eleven parties are set to give tough time to PTI in these elections.

According to the details, the by-elections are scheduled to be held in NA-24 (Charsadda-II), NA-31 (Peshawar-V), NA-22 (Mardan-III), NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII), NA-157 (Multan-IV), NA-118 (Nankana Sahib-II), NA-237 (Malir-II), NA-239 (Korangi-I), PP-139 (Sheikhupura-V), PP-241 (Bahawalnagar-V) and PP-209 (Khanewal-VII).

In Punjab, the by-polls will also be held on three vacant seats NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII), NA-157 (Multan-IV), and NA-118 (Nankana Sahib-II)-Imran Khan is contesting on two seats except NA-157 (Multan-IV) where Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s daughter Mehar Bano Qureshi will contest against Yousaf Raza Gilani’s son Ali Musa Gilani of the PPP.

In NA-118, Nankana Sahib-II, it is expected to be a tight contest between Imran Khan and PML-N candidate Dr Shezra Mansab Ali Khan, while Syed Afzal Hussain Shah of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) is also in the race.

In NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII), twelve candidates are contesting; the main contest is expected between PTI chairman Imran Khan and PDM’s joint candidate Abid Sher Ali of PML-N.

In Karachi, the by-polls will be held on NA-237 (Malir-II) and NA-239 (Korangi-I) that had fallen vacant when PTI’s Jameel Ahmad Khan and Mohammad Akram Cheema resigned as per their chairman’s directive. In NA-237 (Malir-II), PPP’s Abdul Hakim Baloch is the PDM and allied parties’ joint candidate.

In KP, where the PTI has been in power is facing the PDM-backed candidates.

In NA-22, Mardan-III, PTI chairman is contesting against Maulana Mohammad Qasim of JIU-F, backed by rest of the political parties and the PDM. In NA-24 (Charsadda-II), Imran Khan will face Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Aimal Wali Khan, backed by PDM and its allied parties, including Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

In NA-31 (Peshawar-V), former MNA from ANP Ghulam Ahmad Bilour contest against PTI chairman Imran Khan.