Mardan - A tough contest is expected between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) candidate Maulana Muhammad Qasim on NA-22 which will be held today (Sunday).

The total number of registered voters in NA 22 is 471,184 including 263,024 males and 208,160 females. The constituency was formerly known as NA-10 Mardan-II from 1977 to 2018, but now it was changed to NA-22 Mardan-III after the delimitations in 2018.

In 1977 election candidate of Pakistan National Alliance (PNA) Maulana Habib Gul succeeded on this seat, in 1985 independent candidate Nadir Shah, in 1988 Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam (JUI) candidate Maulana Shaheed Ahmed, in 1990 independent candidate Aslam Khattak, in 1993 Muttahida Deeni Mahaz (MDM) candidate Maulana Shahid Ahmed again won this seat, in 1997 election Awami National Party (ANP) candidate Shams-ur-Rehman Qasim, in 2002 and 2008 Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) candidate Maulana Mohammad Qasim and in 2013 and 2018 election PTI candidate Ali Mohammad won this seat.

However, five candidates including Imran Khan, PDM candidate Maulana Qasim, JI candidate Abdul Wasay and independent candidate Mohammad Sarwar are contesting the election on this seat. PDM has arranged a public meeting. PDM Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman and other PDM leaders addressed the rally.

PTI and JI also arranged public meetings, wherein their chiefs Chairman Imran Khan and Amir Siraj-ul-Haq addressed the rallies during the election campaign. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Awami National Party (ANP) aren’t included in the PDM alliance, however, both parties have conducted campaigns for the PDM’s candidate Maulana Qasim.

The election commission has established 330 polling stations including 87 male, 80 female and 163 combined polling stations. Independent observers say that a tough contest is expected between Imran Khan and Maulana Qasim in the by-election on NA-22.