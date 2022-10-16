Share:

LAHORE - :Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Sirajul Haq has said the rulers lack courage to properly respond the US President over the latter’s remark against country’s nuclear programme. Talking to the journalists at Greater Iqbal Park Lahore on Saturday, he said the ruling parties were always keen to show allegiance to Wash­ington rather to serve the masses. He said he hoped the government would realize the sensitivity of the matter and give a befitting response to the US,representing the nation’s sentiment. It was not Pakistan but the US which posed threat to world peace, he added. Siraj visited the park to review the preparation for Youth Leadership Convention which is scheduled to be held there on October 30.