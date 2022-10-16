Share:

WASHINGTON-The United States will send an additional $725 million in military assistance to Ukraine, the State Department and Pentagon announced on Saturday.

The aid comes “in the wake of Russia’s missile attacks on civilians across Ukraine,” and “the mounting evidence of atrocities by Russia’s forces,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

This newest package includes more ammunition for the HIMARS rocket system, the Department of Defense said in a separate statement. It brings the total US military assistance to Ukraine to $18.3 billion since the start of President Joe Biden’s administration, Blinken said.

The assistance will also include anti-tank weapons, anti-radiation missiles known as HARMs, vehicles and medical supplies, according to the Defense Department.

“We will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom and independence with extraordinary courage and boundless determination,” Blinken said.

“The capabilities we are delivering are carefully calibrated to make the most difference on the battlefield for Ukraine.”

Saudi Arabia announces $400 mn humanitarian aid for Ukraine: SPA news agency

Riyadh, Oct 15 (AFP/APP):Saudi Arabia on Saturday announced $400 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine, the official SPA news agency said, adding that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had made a phone call to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The prince emphasised “the Kingdom’s position of supporting everything that will contribute to de-escalation, and the Kingdom’s readiness to continue the efforts of mediation,” SPA reported.

Last month, Saudi Arabia played an unexpected role in facilitating a prisoner-of-war swap between Moscow and Kyiv.