ISLAMABAD - While reacting to the remarks of US President Joe Biden on Pakistan’s nuclear weapons, former prime minister and PPP stalwart Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani Saturday said that the statement came as a surprise.

US Administration in the past have always expressed satisfaction over the safety and security of Pakistan’s nuclear assets at the highest level, he said in a statement issued here on Saturday.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Gilani further said that former Secretary of State John Kerry repeatedly expressed confidence in Pakistan’s commitment and dedication to nuclear security and appreciated the country’s efforts to improve its strategic trade controls. Kerry had also recognised that Pakistan is fully engaged with the international community on nuclear safety and security issues, he recalled.

“As Prime Minister, I attended the Nuclear Security Summit in Korea. President Barack Obama appreciated the commitment of Pakistan to the objectives of the Summit.”

Senator Gilani went on to say that the Nuclear Threat Initiative ( NTI), which is a highly respected and credible body to monitor other countries‘ record in its recent report termed Pakistan as the most improved country for the safety and security of its Nuclear Assets. “It has appraised the Command and Control system of Pakistan.” He said that NTI has placed Pakistan ahead of India for the safely and security of nuclear materials and assets.

He further said that Pakistan acted responsibly and showed restraint in the face of Indian firing of Brahamos Missile which landed in the country recently.

“At this stage when we are trying to improve our relationship for the benefit of the both countries,“ said PPP leader, adding that positive narrative by the leadership is important to sustain the momentum . We had a very successful visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to the US recently, he also said.