Shehbaz Sharif rejects Joe Biden’s remarks n Urges him to avoid ‘unnecessary comments’ n ‘Surprised’ by Biden’s remarks, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto calls it ‘misunderstanding’ n Islamabad hands ‘strong demarche’ to US Ambassador.

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI/WASHINGTON - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday strongly rejected the statement attributed to the US President regarding Pakistan’s nuclear assets, terming it contrary to facts and misleading. In a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan has proven to be a most responsible nuclear state over the decades. He added the country’s nuclear program is managed through a “technically sound and foolproof command and control system.”

“Pakistan rejects the remarks reportedly made by the US President, which are factually incorrect and misleading,” Sharif was quoted as saying by the PMO.

The prime minister said Pakistan has demonstrated its responsible stewardship of nuclear weapons capability. He said it was marked by a very strong commitment to global standards, including those of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on non-proliferation, safety, and security.

The premier said at a time when the world faces critical global challenges, it is important that “genuine and durable efforts are made to recognise the real potential of Pakistan-US relationship, while avoiding unnecessary comments.” “It is our sincere desire to cooperate with the US to promote regional peace and security,” the premier added.

In a separate tweet, the prime minister unequivocally reiterated that Pakistan ‘is a responsible nuclear state’ and no one should have any doubts in that regard. The prime minister said they were proud that their nuclear assets had the best safeguards as per requirements of the IAEA. “We take these safety measures with the utmost seriousness. Let no one have any doubts,” the prime minister further posted in his tweet.

The real threat to the international peace and security was posed by ultra-nationalism, violation of human rights in the regions that were struggling against illegal occupation, violation of global norms by some states, repeated nuclear security incidents and arms race among the leading nuclear weapon states and introduction of new security constructs that disturbed the regional balance.

‘Without any cohesion’

United States President Joe Biden said Pakistan may be “one of the most dangerous nations in the world” as the country has “nuclear weapons without any cohesion”, it emerged on Saturday.

He made the remarks while addressing a Democratic congressional campaign committee reception on Thursday.

A transcript of the address, published on the White House’s website, quoted Biden as saying: “… And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion.” The US president’s remarks were made in the context of the changing geopolitical situation globally. “Did anybody think we’d be in a situation where China is trying to figure out its role relative to Russia and relative to India and relative to Pakistan?”

Talking about his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, the US president termed him as a man who knew what he wanted but had an “enormous” array of problems. “How do we handle that? How do we handle that relative to what’s going on in Russia? And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion,” Biden said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Saturday handed a “strong” demarche to US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome following President Biden’s statement over Islamabad’s nuclear programme.

Acting Foreign Secretary Jauhar Saleem called in the US ambassador to deliver the demarche, the ministry said, adding that Pakistan’s disappointment and concern were conveyed to the US envoy on the unwarranted remarks. The remarks, a statement from the ministry mentioned, were not based on ground reality or facts.

‘Misunderstanding’

Earlier, Biden’s statement drew a sharp response from Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari as well, who said he was “surprised” at the comments. “As far as President Biden’s statement is concerned, I have discussed it with the PM and we have summoned the ambassador of the US to Pakistan, Mr. Donald Blome, for an official demarche,” Bhutto-Zardari told reporters at a news briefing.

The foreign minister said there was cause for concern for India’s nuclear weapons program, not Pakistan’s.

“As far as I am concerned, in our neighborhood, if there are any questions as to nuclear safety and security, then those questions should be directed to our neighbour, India,” he added.

“I believe this is exactly the sort of misunderstanding created when there is a lack of engagement,” he said.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Pakistan is responsible country and its nuclear arsenals are in safe hands under a strong command and control system.

Addressing a news conference in Karachi on Saturday, he said as far as security and safety of our nuclear assets is concerned, Pakistan meets each and every international standard in accordance with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

He said if there is any question about nuclear safety and security it is about India as recently it accidentally fired a missile into Pakistani territory which is not only irresponsible and unsafe, but raises genuine and serious concerns about the safety of a nuclear capable country.

The Foreign Minister said the remarks perhaps were issued in an informal manner at a fund raising event, however, Pakistan will ask for explanation and a demarche may be issued in this regard. Foreign Minister said no such issue was raised in the recent bilateral engagement between him and the US Secretary of State during his visit to the United States. He hoped that these remarks will not negatively affect the relations between two countries and both will continue to engage positively.

On the other hand, the acting foreign secretary made it clear that Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state and its impeccable stewardship of the nuclear program and adherence to global standards and international best practices was well acknowledged, including by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“It was essential to maintain the positive trajectory of Pakistan-US relations and the close cooperation between the two sides to build regional and global peace,” the ministry added. The development comes after Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly protested against Biden’s controversial remarks.