HYDERABAD - Indus River has been in normal flow at Tarbela and all barrages in downstream with no significant change, according to the water record shared by the Flood Forecasting Division on Saturday. Water inflow at Kotri Barrage in the downstream has been measured 74,600 cusecs and outflow has been 45,100 cusecs. Water level has dropped in Indus River after unprecedented monsoon rains and flash floods, caused by the climate change. The water inflow in the river at Guddu Barrage has been 59,900 cusecs and outflow of water 52,100 cusecs. The water inflow in river at Sukkur Barrage has been measured 48,300 cusecs and outflow 29,900 cusecs. Indus River has been normal at Tarbela Dam with water inflow 40,000 cusecs and outflow 52,100 cusecs. The water inflow in Indus at Jinnah Barrage, Kalabagh has been 52,000 cusecs and outflow of water 45,000 cusecs. The water inflow in river at Chashma has been measured 71,200 cusecs and outflow 66,400 cusecs. The water inflow in Indus at Taunsa Barrage has been 74,600 cusecs and outflow of water 54,100 cusecs.