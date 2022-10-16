Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that the role of rural women in the agricul­tural progress is of great importance adding that progress in the agricultural sector without the participation of rural women is impossible. In his message on the In­ternational Day of Rural Women, the CM said that the rural women play the vital role to increase agricultural production, besides ensuring food security. He said that the important role of women cannot be overlooked in strengthening the rural economy. He lauded that the rural women by working shoulder-to-shoulder with the men in the fields contribute their signifi­cant part in strengthening the rural economy add­ing that time has come that the rural women should be granted their due rights. He highlighted that his government is actively working for the progress of rural women and protection of their rights.