Lahore - The World Squash Day was observed in all over Pakistan on Saturday (October 15). In Peshawar, the day was celebrated under the leadership of former British Squash Open Champion and living legend Qamar Zaman, who has urged the youngsters to continue their hard work so that they may be able to come and have their places in the international rankings. In Karachi, it was celebrated under the dynamic leadership of living legend and world record holder Jahangir Khan and assisted by squash coach Naveed Alam. In his message on the World Squash Day, Jahangir Khan said: “Squash is the most popular game and the people of Pakistan are also very fond of this game. Everyone should play their role in the development of squash so as we are doing so that we may regain the lost squash glory. In Lahore, Punjab Squash Association also celebrated the day with great zeal and fervour expressed the hope that the juniors are doing well at international level and they will work harder and help the country regain its past squash glory.