Share:

Peshawar - To promote and to ensure universal access and practice of hand hygiene, Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Saturday organized awareness events at various educational institutions, community centres, houses and markets on Global Hand Washing Day with this year’s theme, “Unite for Universal Hand Hygiene”.

The events were organized in collaboration with UNICEF, Islamic Relief Pakistan, Norwegian Church Aid and Peace and Development Organization. Students in different schools presented tableaus showing how clean hands could keep them healthy and protect them from diseases.

At an event, Zonal Manager Zone E, Engr Anwar-ul-Haq urged parents and teachers to inculcate good practices in children and said that personal hygiene, as well as a clean environment, was the only way to prevent diarrhoea, malaria, dengue and other respiratory diseases. He stressed following Islamic teaching in keeping the environment clean.

Besides, Chief Executive Officer IRP Wasim Ahmad, Country Director Asif Shirazi and Program Manager Muhammad Siddiq addressed the participants.

WSSP Community Outreach Officers Izzat Ullah and Abdullah also shed light on the importance of hand hygiene. The speakers also urged the masses that if a container was away from their homes, then they should keep the waste packed in a plastic bag and place them outside their houses, WSSP’s sanitation staff would pick them up.