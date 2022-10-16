Share:

LAHORE-Top junior doubles duo of Zohaib Afzal Malik and Abubakar Talha (both of SA Group) added another feather in their already decorated cap as they won the doubles title in the Mid Court - Athletes Unraveled ATF Championships 14&U Leg-2 that concluded at PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad.

In the boy’s doubles final, Zohaib/Abubakar edged out Amir Khan Mazari/Samer Zaman by 7-6, 6-4. Both the pairs started the title clash in a great style and made it 6-all. Zohaib/Abubakar then held their nerves and overcame their opponents to win the first set 7-6. The second set also proved to be a well-contested one, where a tough fight was witnessed before the top pair winning it 6-4 to clinch the Asian U-14 title.

Talking to The Nation after winning the second consecutive Asian Ranking Tennis 14&U doubles title, Zohaib, a shinning student of LGS Phase V, said: “I am thankful to Allah Almighty to for the second successive success in Asian Ranking Tennis 14&U doubles final. I, along with Abubakar Talha, not only won the Asian ranking points but also the honor of becoming the top junior doubles pair of the country.

“This was all made possible due to continuous support and prayers of my parents, SA Group, my coach Muhammad Khalid and physical trainer Muhammad Arshad. My training in Walter Grunfeld Tennis Academy, Spain also brought a great change and improvement in my game and I am looking forward to earn more laurels for my country,” he added.

Abubakar Talha, student of FG Middle School Mazhar Lines Lahore Cantt, expressed his gratitude to his parents and sponsors SA Group and department Wapda for their all-out support in achieving his goals gradually and excelling at Asian level. “Zohaib is a very good partner and our chemistry matches well in doubles category that is helping us win national and Asian junior tennis titles one after another. Hopefully, with more dedication and hard work, we will win more Asian titles together.”

Tariq Mahmood Murtaza, President Islamabad Tennis Association and Chairman of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), graced the prize distribution ceremony as chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners.

Addressing the participants, Murtaza appreciated the standard junior tennis in the country. He also congratulated the winners and runners-up. He hoped that conduct of such tournaments will further improve the game and skills of national junior players. He also appreciated the efforts of Mrs. Zaira Ahmad Zaka of Midcourt for her continuous support for tennis.