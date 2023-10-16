134th Canton Fair kicks off in Guangzhou

GUANGZHOU - The 134th session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened on Sunday in Guangzhou, capital of south China’s Guangdong province. The event, which will run until November 4, has attracted exhibitors and buyers from arcoss the globe. Over 100,000 buyers from more than 200 countries and regions have registered for the event, said Xu Bing, spokesperson for the fair. The online platform of the fair will offer services for both exhibitors and buyers, according to Xu. Compared to the previous edition, the exhibition area for the 134th session will be expanded by 50,000 square metres and the number of exhibition booths will also increase by nearly 4,600. More than 28,000 exhibitors will participate in the event, including 650 enterprises from 43 countries and regions. Launched in 1957 and held twice yearly, the fair is considered a major gauge of China’s foreign trade.