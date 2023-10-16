1m Gazans displaced as Israel readies for ground attack

Hamas asks Gazans to defy Israeli order n WHO terms Israeli warning of evacuation of Gaza hospitals a ‘death sentence for patients’ n Death toll in Israeli airstrikes crosses 2,450 mark in Gaza n US Secretary of State Blinken continues rapid tour of Middle East states while worldwide protests intensify.

GAZA/JERUSALEM - Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Sunday to demolish Hamas as his military prepared to move into the Gaza Strip in search of Hamas forces whose deadly rampage through Israeli border towns shocked the world.

So far more than one million people have been displaced in the Gaza Strip in the last week, the UN said Sunday, after sustained Israeli bombardment and warnings about a ground attack against Hamas commanders.

Israel declared war on the Islamist group last Sunday, a day after waves of fighters broke through the heavily fortified border and shot, stabbed and burned to death more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians. Israel has told Gazans to evacuate south, which hundreds of thousands have already done in the enclave that is home to more than 2 million people, about half in Gaza City.

Israel has massed thousands of troops and heavy weaponry in the desert south of the country, waiting for the green light to go in to northern Gaza.

The army has told 1.1 million Palestinians in the north of the Gaza Strip -- nearly half of its 2.4-million population -- to head south to safety.

On the other side of the border, Israelis were moving to safer areas. Military spokesmen Lieutenant Richard Hecht and Daniel Hagari said any ground offensive would be triggered by a “political decision”. Netanyahu visited frontline troops on Saturday, telling them “more is coming” but without specifying when any ground operation would start.

Hecht singled out Yahya Sinwar, the chief of Hamas in Gaza blamed for the October 7 attacks, calling him “a dead man walking”. Inside besieged Gaza, where conditions are deteriorating and deaths from Israeli air strikes rising, civilians said they were not safe anywhere. Hamas group, which runs Gaza, has told them to ignore Israel’s message to move south. Conditions are so atrocious that Palestinian health workers are storing bodies in ice cream freezer trucks because moving them to hospitals is too risky and cemeteries are full.

With fears of the conflict spilling over, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken continued his rapid tour of Middle East states, seeking to prevent escalation and secure the release of 126 hostages Israel says were taken by Hamas back into Gaza.

Meanwhile, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin stated that the US has ordered a second carrier strike group and air force fighter jets to the eastern Mediterranean Sea to demonstrate its firm support for Israel which is preparing for a ground assault on Gaza.

Additionally, the US defence secretary disclosed that the warships are a representation of the US commitment to maintaining Israel’s security rather than being involved in Israel’s operations or the combat in Gaza. The deployments highlight the US goal of deterring any actions, whether from states or nonstate actors, that could further escalate the conflict.

Arab leaders stressed the need to protect Gaza civilians. “The reaction went beyond the right to self-defence, turning into collective punishment,” said Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of Israel’s retaliatory strikes. Renewed clashes on Israel’s border with Lebanon on Sunday underscored the dangers of regional spillover.

Netanyahu convened Israel’s expanded emergency cabinet, including former opposition lawmakers, in a show of unity. “Hamas thought we would be demolished. It is we who will demolish Hamas,” he said.

Israel is carrying out the most intense bombardment Gaza has ever seen in response to the killing of 1,300 people when Hamas fighters rampaged through Israeli towns on Oct. 7. They shot men, women, children and soldiers and seized hostages in the worst attack on civilians in Israel’s history. Authorities in Gaza said more than 2,450 people had been killed in Israel’s retaliatory strikes so far, a quarter of them children, and nearly 10,000 wounded. Hospitals are running short of supplies and struggling to cope with the flow of injured. The Palestinian Health Ministry said 300 people had been killed and 800 more injured in Gaza during the last 24 hours.

The World Health Organization said Israel’s orders for the evacuation of 22 Gaza hospitals were a “death sentence for the sick and injured”. Aid agencies, including the UN and ICRC, as well as foreign governments have repeatedly criticised Israel’s request for Gazans to leave their homes -- and accused it of inflicting collective punishment on ordinary people.

The UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees has said that some one million people had already been displaced in the first week of the conflict. “The number is likely to be higher as people continue to leave their homes,” UNRWA director of communications Juliette Touma told the media. Palestinians carrying whatever belongings they can, in bags and suitcases, or packed onto three-wheeled motorbikes, battered cars, vans and even donkey carts have become a common sight in recent days.

But they have had to find shelter wherever they can in the increasingly crowded south of the Gaza Strip, including in the streets and UNrun schools. Israel had cut off water, fuel and food supplies to Gaza for the duration of the conflict. Local hospitals are becoming overwhelmed with increasing numbers of dead and injured. Israeli energy minister Israel Katz on Sunday said water supplies to southern Gaza had been switched back on. “This will push the civilian population to the southern Strip,” he said.

But power outages threatens to cripple life-support systems, from sea water desalination plants to food refrigeration and hospital incubators. In Rome, Pope Francis called for humanitarian corridors in Gaza and urged that “children, the sick, the elderly, women and all civilians should not fall victim to the conflict”. “There have already been so many deaths, please let’s not shed any more innocent blood,” he said, castigating “the diabolical force of hatred, terrorism and war”.

Gazans are effectively trapped, with Israeli-controlled crossings closed and Egypt also having shut the Rafah border in the south.

Convoys of humanitarian aid are stacked up on the Egyptian side, witnesses told the media. Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh accused Israel of “genocide” in Gaza, while clashes in the occupied West Bank have martyred 53 Palestinians in the past week. Angry protests condemning Israel and supporting the Palestinians in Gaza took place across the Arab world on Friday. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the royal’s farm residence in the Riyadh area. During the meeting, he called upon the prince for pressure on Hamas during a meeting Sunday with the de facto leader of Saudi Arabia, which has warming ties with Israel but has put normalisation on hold. “Very productive,” Blinken said when asked about the meeting after returning to his hotel. Blinken “highlighted the United States’ unwavering focus on halting attacks by Hamas, securing the release of all hostages and preventing the conflict from spreading,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said. “The two affirmed their shared commitment to protecting civilians and to advancing stability across the Middle East and beyond,” Miller said.

At the invitation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the president of the current session of the Islamic Summit, the Executive Committee of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will convene in an extraordinary and urgent ministerial-level meeting at the next Wednesday in Jeddah. The meeting will address the military escalation in Gaza and its surrounding as well as the deteriorating conditions that endanger the lives of civilians and the overall security and stability of the region.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Washington was working with the United Nations and Middle Eastern countries “to ensure innocent civilians have access to water, food, and medical care.” The phone call between the leaders came as Israel appeared poised for a ground offensive against Hamas in Gaza, where an Israeli blockade had cut off basic necessities to the crowded enclave. “President Biden affirmed his support for all efforts to protect civilians,” the White House said in a statement about the phone call between the leaders.