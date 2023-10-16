22,500 units charged to power pilferers in Salamatpura

LAHORE - During the ongoing grand anti-theft campaign, the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected electricity theft in a plaza in the Salamatpura area of its Eastern Circle. According to the LESCO spokesman here Sunday, the company’s inspection team found that electricity was being stolen directly through illegal wires from the light transmission line. The stolen electricity was being supplied to a clinic, saloon, cable network office, mobile tower and three houses, he said and added that the accused have caused a loss of hundreds of thousand rupees to the national exchequer by stealing electricity. The spokesman said that all the accused have been charged a total of 22,500 units in the form of a detection bill, while the wires used in electricity theft have been seized and an FIR application has been submitted with the local police station. On the other hand, the former Medical Officer (MS) of District Headquarters Hospital in Okara circle, Dr Muhammad Sagheer, was caught stealing electricity through a tempered meter. An application has also been filed against the accused in the police station concerned while legal proceedings are underway.

LESCO emplo yee booked for stealing electricity

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected its technical assistant of Data Ganj Bakhsh Division, Afzal Haider, stealing electricity during its ongoing campaign. On the instructions Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider, the LESCO continues its indiscriminate action against electricity thieves as well as its officials and officers involved in electricity theft or facilitating pilferers. The company’s spokesman informed media here Sunday that a inspection team of McLeod Road Sub-Division had caught the technical assistant of Data Ganj Bakhsh Division stealing electricity in the area Qila Gujjar Singh. Afzal Haider was stealing electricity through a bogus meter and caused a loss of Rs 700,000 to the company. The inspection team removed the bogus meter and wires used in the electricity theft and lodged a case against the accused in Qila Gujjar Singh Police Station. Technical Assistant Afzal Haider has also been suspended by LESCO authorities and departmental action has also been.