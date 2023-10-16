72nd death anniversary of Shaheed-e-Millat being observed today

The 72nd death anniversary of Pakistan's first Prime Minister Shaheed-e-Millat, Khan Liaquat Ali Khan, is being observed on Monday.

Born in Karnal‚ East Punjab, Liaquat Ali Khan got education from Aligarh Muslim University, India and Oxford University, United Kingdom.

He then struggled with Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to get a separate homeland for Muslims of Sub-continent.

Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated on this day in 1951 during a public meeting at Company Bagh in Rawalpindi which was later named after him as Liaquat Bagh.

President Dr Arif Alvi has paid rich tribute to Quaid-e-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan on the solemn occasion of his death anniversary for his immense services to the nation.

In his message on the occasion, the President said this day reminds us Liaqat Ali Khan's unwavering commitment to the cause of Pakistan’s independence and well-being of its people.

He said Liaqat Ali Khan's vision for a united, democratic, and progressive Pakistan is a beacon of light and source of inspiration for all of us.