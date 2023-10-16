Monday, October 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

9200 candidates to appear in entry test of UoS in first phase

APP
October 16, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - The directorate of admissions University of Sindh, Jamshoro has released the list of candidates from 16 districts who will be appearing for the entry test for the academic year 2024. According to the university’s spokesperson, the entry test for admission to the Bachelor’s degree program in 2024 will be held on October 22 at the Allama I.I Qazi campus. In the first phase of the test, a total of 9,200 candidates from 16 districts will participate including 1,700 female candidates and 7,500 male candidates. The spokesperson informed that candidates from various districts including Dadu, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Karachi, Kashmore, Khairpur, Larkana, Noshero Feroze, Qamber-Shahdadkot, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Shikarpur, Sukkur, Tharparkar and Thatta will appear in the first phase of the test to be held on October 22 and candidates will receive their admit cards via email on or before October 18.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1697351435.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023