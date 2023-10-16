Amid escalating drug war, Ecuadorans elect a new president

QUITO-Ecuadorans vote for a new president Sunday in the midst of a bloody drug war and a rash of political assassinations that cut short the bid of a popular candidate.

The remaining finalists -- lawyer Luisa Gonzalez, 45, and banana empire heir Daniel Noboa, 35 -- campaigned in bullet-proof vests as a climate of fear grips the once-peaceful country.

Both have vowed to prioritize the escalating violence. The main concern of Ecuadorans, according to recent polls, is crime and insecurity in a country where the murder rate has quadrupled in the four years to 2022. Some 54,000 police were deployed to keep the vote safe.

Long a haven between major cocaine exporters Colombia and Peru, violence in the South American nation has exploded in recent years as enemy gangs with links to Mexican and Colombian cartels vie for control.

The fighting has seen at least 460 inmates massacred in prison since February 2021 -- many beheaded or burned alive in mass riots.