Anger, sorrow as indigenous Australians weigh referendum defeat

SYDNEY-Aboriginal Australians on Sunday voiced anger and sorrow over the rejection of a landmark push for indigenous rights and recognition, which was spurned by the country’s white majority in a binding national referendum. Indigenous leaders called for a “week of silence” to mourn the “bitter” outcome of the poll, after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had urged his divided nation to heal “in the spirit of unity”.

With more than 70 percent of ballots counted Sunday morning, around 60 percent of Australians said “no” when asked if the 1901 constitution should be changed to recognise the country’s first inhabitants. The reforms would also have created a consultative body -- a “Voice” to Parliament -- tasked with working on solutions to the pervasive inequalities plaguing Aboriginal communities. The proposal was defeated in every state across the country.

Aboriginal advocacy groups said Sunday that millions of Australians had ignored the chance to atone for the “brutal dispossession of our people”. “Now is the time for silence, to mourn and deeply consider the consequence of this outcome,” a joint statement read. “The truth is that we offered this recognition and it has been refused. We know now where we stand in our own country,” it added, before calling for a “week of silence” to grieve and reflect.