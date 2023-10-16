Awareness session on cross-border trade held

HYDERABAD - Paki­stan Single Window and Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) jointly organized An awareness session regarding cross-border trade in Con­ference Hall of the Chamber here Sunday. Senior Vice President HCCI Najam ud Din Qureshi, while welcom­ing the participants, said that the HCCI was working as a bridge between the gov­ernment and the business community as the prosper­ity of the industry, trade and exports was among our top priorities. He said that Paki­stan Single Window was a unique IT platform provid­ing basic needs for traders community to conduct their legal trade activities. He said that Pakistan Customs would introduce one-win­dow application to facilitate importers and exporters. Guest speaker Domain Of­ficer Pakistan Single win­dow Yawar Nawaz said that Pakistan Single Window was working since 2017.