Awareness session on cross-border trade held

HYDERABAD - Pakistan Single Window and Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) jointly organized An awareness session regarding cross-border trade in Conference Hall of the Chamber here Sunday. Senior Vice President HCCI Najam ud Din Qureshi, while welcoming the participants, said that the HCCI was working as a bridge between the government and the business community as the prosperity of the industry, trade and exports was among our top priorities. He said that Pakistan Single Window was a unique IT platform providing basic needs for traders community to conduct their legal trade activities. He said that Pakistan Customs would introduce one-window application to facilitate importers and exporters. Guest speaker Domain Officer Pakistan Single window Yawar Nawaz said that Pakistan Single Window was working since 2017.