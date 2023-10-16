Berardi helps Italy thrash Malta; Hungary, Denmark also win 

ROME - Italy for­ward Domenico Berardi scored twice as the home side cruised to a 4-0 win over Malta in their Euro 2024 Group C qualifier on Saturday while Hungary, Slovenia and Denmark also enjoyed victo­ries as they chase a place at the finals. European champi­ons Italy had few problems at the Stadio San Nicola in Bari against a struggling Malta side without a win so far in the qualifying campaign for the tournament in Germa­ny. Luciano Spalletti’s were missing several key players, including Ciro Immobile, Lo­renzo Pellegrini, Mateo Rete­gui and Federico Chiesa, all sidelined by injury. Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo also left the squad earlier this week after being informed of their involvement in an investigation by Turin pros­ecutors. Italy’s win leaves them in second place ahead on goal difference of Ukraine, who won 2-0 against North Macedonia. Both teams have 10 points but Italy have a match in hand on all their group rivals except England, who top the group with 13 points. England host Italy in their next qualifier on Tues­day. Giacomo Bonaventura opened the scoring after 23 minutes, netting his first in­ternational goal with a skilful right-foot curler into the top corner from just inside the penalty area.