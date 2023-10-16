Blind students urge world to play role in ending genocide  of Palestinians

KARACHI -: Blind stu­dents in different costumes participated in a walk to ob­serve ‘White Cane Safety Day’ organized by the Voice of Blind (VOB) in collaboration with Silver-Line School here on Sunday. The walk started from the school, which cul­minated at the mausoleum of father of the nation Quaid i Azam Mohammed Ali Jin­nah. The participants also paid homage to the Father of the Nation. They also high­lighted the recent genocide of palestinians in Ghaza city by Israeli troops and ap­pealed to the humanitarians of the world to raise their voices to stop genocide of palestinian people. They urged for resolving the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which they termed as need of the hour. Earlier, debate, national songs, quiz and tab­leau competitions were orga­nized among blind students and prizes were distributed among the special children.