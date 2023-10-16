Cambodian team gears up for FIFA World Cup Qualifier in Islamabad 

ISLAMABAD - The Cambodian national football team has been actively train­ing at the Jinnah Stadium within the Pakistan Sports Complex in preparation for their upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Home League match on October 17. The Cambodian squad arrived in Pakistan on Sun­day, ready to face off against the Pakistani team in the home-leg qualifier. Under tight security measures, the Cambodian footballers were escorted from their hotel to the Jinnah Stadium, where they have been rigorously training for the imminent match. This event marks a significant step in the jour­ney toward the FIFA World Cup 2026, and both teams are focused on delivering their best performances as they aim to secure their po­sitions in this prestigious in­ternational tournament.