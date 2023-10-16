CBAM Challenge

The impending implementation of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) by the European Union (EU) poses a formidable challenge to Pakistani businesses. This mechanism, which links the competitiveness of Pakistan’s exports to the transition towards sustainable and renewable energy sources, will significantly impact the country’s vital exports. Specifically, products manufactured using electricity derived from coal-based power plants will become progressively expensive, posing a substantial threat to the Pakistani export sector, notably its textile industries.

The ramifications of this transition are profound and cannot be underestimated. Pakistani businesses must recognise that investing in renewable energy is not just an option but an imperative for the preservation of our exports. Failure to embrace this shift will inevitably jeopardise the future of our export-driven economy, while the EU’s CBAM will transform into an imposing trade barrier. As a crucial part of Pakistan’s exports, the textile industry is especially vulnerable to these changes. It is essential for Pakistani businesses to adapt and evolve promptly.

The focal point of our discussion must revolve around the energy sources that underpin our industries. The looming CBAM necessitates that we swiftly transition away from coal-based power generation to cleaner, more sustainable alternatives. Renewable energy sources, such as solar, wind, and hydroelectric power, offer a viable path forward. The competitive edge of Pakistani products in the international market will depend on their energy footprint. Hence, embracing renewable energy is not just an environmentally conscious choice but a strategic business imperative.

This coal, often touted as a potential solution, deserves reconsideration in this evolving landscape. With CBAM on the horizon, it may be prudent to leave Thar coal untapped until carbon capture technologies mature. This approach minimises carbon emissions and ensures that Pakistani exports remain competitive in a rapidly changing global market.

The energy mix in Pakistan’s electricity generation reveals that coal currently accounts for a significant share, making it the third-largest source of electricity. However, a shift towards renewable energy is essential to meet the evolving requirements of global trade. With CBAM set to cover all industries by 2030, including textiles, Pakistan’s reliance on coal should be reevaluated promptly