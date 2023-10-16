China helps Pakistan improve quality standards in agri sector

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's agriculture sector is poised to get a significant boost in exports to China as both countries have focused on standardisation and quality control measures. A major goal of this partnership is to not only expand the range of agricultural products exported but also to ensure that they meet stringent international standards.



“There can be no food security without food safety and improving food standards is critical for Pakistan to increase its participation in the international food trade,” said Dr Nurullah, a senior scientific officer at the National Agriculture Research Centre (NARC).



“Currently, Pakistan's food exports are limited to a few products such as rice, fruits and vegetables, and the country lags behind other countries in the region in terms of overall food trade. Improving food standards can help Pakistan overcome some of the barriers to trade and increase the diversity and value of its food exports,” he continued.



“Pakistan has taken significant strides toward elevating its agricultural exports to new heights, recognising the pivotal role quality standards play in capturing a larger share of the global agricultural market. However, Pakistan has much to gain by looking to China as a valuable source of inspiration when it comes to boosting exports through quality standards,” he explained.



Nurullah said, “Standards can help ensure the safety and quality of food products. When food products meet certain standards, consumers can trust that they are safe to eat and free from harmful contaminants.”



“China's remarkable economic transformation and its emergence as a global economic powerhouse have been significantly driven by its focus on product quality and adherence to international standards.”



The NARC scientist emphasised that China's involvement in setting quality parameters for Pakistani crops was a significant step towards improving the quality and safety of agricultural produce.



He said, “This initiative involves the establishment of critical criteria for crop quality like size, weight, moisture content and pesticide residue levels. The partnership between China and Pakistan is not just limited to commerce, as it also emphasises sustainable agriculture.”



“One of the pivotal goals of these jointly developed standards is to safeguard the environment while ensuring long-term food security. Both countries understand the importance of sustainable practices, and this collaboration aligns with efforts in achieving our shared vision.



“These efforts are now poised to bear fruit as Pakistan sets its sights on a larger share of China's rapidly expanding agricultural market,” he said.



“After fulfilling China’s required standardisation on meat, chili, and other commodities, Islamabad has signed Memoranda of Understanding with Beijing to export these products,” said Ghulam Qadir, commercial counsellor at the Embassy of Pakistan in China.



Speaking at a forum titled ‘International Forum on Standardisation Development of Agricultural Products’ held at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), Qadir said that China was helping Pakistan develop standards for various crops, such as wheat, rice, cotton and maize. “This will involve defining parameters for crop quality, including size, weight, moisture content, and pesticide residue levels, among other things.



Both countries are working together to promote sustainable agricultural practices, emphasising soil health, water management and reduced carbon emissions.”