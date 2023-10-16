Cipher case: Shah Mahmood Qureshi files petition against jail trial

Former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday filed petition in Islamabad High Court against his trial in jail in Cipher case.

PTI leader has pleaded to the high court to declare the trial court’s October 09 order as void.

Qureshi has also pleaded to the court to issue restraining order to the trial court from his indictment in the case.

“My trial being conducted in jail without any official order,” Qureshi stated in petition. “The high court should instruct the court to halt case proceedings in jail and conduct an open trial,” he pleaded.

Shah Mahmood also pleaded for prompt hearing of the case today.

Barrister Taimoor Malik and Faiza Asad have filed plea in IHC on behalf of the PTI leader.

It is to be mentioned here that the PTI chairman has also filed a petition against his jail trial in the diplomatic cipher case.

A special court formed under the Official Secret Act has decided to indict the former prime minister and PTI chief and former foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi in cipher case on October 17.

Last month, the FIA submitted challan of the cipher case against the PTI chairman and Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain heard the case in Adiala Jail under the Official Secrets Act 2023. During recent hearing, the copies of challan in the case were given to the lawyers of the former prime minister and the former foreign minister.