Cold weather

When exposed to the cold, your body can lose heat faster than it can be produced. This can lead to cold-related illness or even death. Cold-related illness includes many health problems such as hypothermia, frostbite, trench foot, or chilblains, that occur when the body becomes too cold.

Viral Infection

The common cold is a viral infection that primarily affects the nose and throat passages , it is caused by various viruses that is Rhino viruses, rhinoviruses being the most common culprit infects your body’s immune system.

Symptoms

Stuffy nose, sneezing, coughing, sore throat and sometimes a low grade fever.

How to become strong enough to fight common cold sickness?

The most natural way of getting it is via sunlight. Vitamin D in sunlight helps in reducing upper respiratory tract infections. You will get more vitamin D from getting more sunlight vitamin D helps immune system in fighting bacteria and viruses

• Improves your sleep. Your body creates a hormone called melatonin that is critical to help you in sleep

• Reduces stress

• Maintains strong bones

• Helps keep the weight off

• Strengthens your immune system

• Fights off depression

• Can give you a longer life

Rituals

Practice some form of rituals and meditation. Exercise out door for at least 20 minutes each morning.

Sun-breaks

Sun has certain spectrum of light near infrared that is different from ultra violet light near infrared light travel through your clothing penetrates through your skin right into your tissues and helps in generating melatonin. Melatonin is very powerful antioxidant more than vitamin C so it can really have in reducing the complications from viral infections it can also help you with sleep pattern

During your work day, spend coffee breaks and lunch breaks outside to increase sun exposure each day. Vitamin D is essential for your bones, blood cells and immune system.

Vitamin D synthesized in the skin converts it in the liver and kidneys and plays crucial role in maintaining calcium and phosphorus balance.

In maintaining immune function and various physiological processes, deficiency of Vitamin D can lead to conditions like rickets osteoporosis and an increases stability to infections.