Monday, October 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Cotton production increased by 79.1 percent in Punjab

Cotton production increased by 79.1 percent in Punjab
Agencies
October 16, 2023
Business

MULTAN-Cotton production in Punjab province was increased by 79.1 percent as compared to previous year, said Agriculture Department spokesperson on Sunday. He said that according to the Crop Reporting Service statistics, over five million bales of cotton had been recorded in Punjab province so far as compared to about 2.8 million bales last year. Production has recorded a 79.1 percent increase over last year. The average weight of cotton bolls (tinda) has also recorded an increase of 13.1 percent so far to 2.85 grams from last year’s 2.52 grams.

Tags:

Agencies

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1697351435.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023