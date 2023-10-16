Monday, October 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Cylinder explosion at F-7 CNG station leaves 2 dead

APP
October 16, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - In a devastating incident at a CNG station in sector F-7 of Islamabad, a cylinder explosion rocked the area leaving two women dead and injuries to two others including a child.
According to police and eyewitness accounts, the explosion occurred as gas was being filled into a vehicle, causing immediate panic and injuries to four persons including two women and a child.
Law enforcement authorities swiftly responded to the scene, coordinating the rapid transfer of all four injured individuals to the nearest hospital for urgent medical attention.
 Despite the concerted efforts of medical staff, the two women, critically wounded in the blast, tragically succumbed to their injuries.
In light of the gravity of the situation, the police have taken immediate action, temporarily shutting down the affected CNG station for a comprehensive investigation. The authorities are working tirelessly to ascertain the root cause of the explosion, ensuring the safety of the public and preventing any further incidents of this nature.

Amid escalating drug war, Ecuadorans elect a new president

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1697351435.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023