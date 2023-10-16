Cylinder explosion at F-7 CNG station leaves 2 dead

ISLAMABAD - In a devastating incident at a CNG station in sector F-7 of Islamabad, a cylinder explosion rocked the area leaving two women dead and injuries to two others including a child.

According to police and eyewitness accounts, the explosion occurred as gas was being filled into a vehicle, causing immediate panic and injuries to four persons including two women and a child.

Law enforcement authorities swiftly responded to the scene, coordinating the rapid transfer of all four injured individuals to the nearest hospital for urgent medical attention.

Despite the concerted efforts of medical staff, the two women, critically wounded in the blast, tragically succumbed to their injuries.

In light of the gravity of the situation, the police have taken immediate action, temporarily shutting down the affected CNG station for a comprehensive investigation. The authorities are working tirelessly to ascertain the root cause of the explosion, ensuring the safety of the public and preventing any further incidents of this nature.