Monday, October 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Dacoit killed in firing by accomplices

APP
October 16, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

VEHARI   -  A dacoit was allegedly shot dead by firing of his own accomplices at Mauza Tajwana in limits of Luddan Police Station. According to police sources, a notorious criminal named Irfan Sahu was being taken for recovery of valuables by a police party when four alleged accomplices of the criminal attacked the police team. During the exchange of fire, Irfan Sahu was gunned down by his own accomplices. The attackers managed to escape from the scene. The deceased Irfan Sahu was involved in 65 heinous crimes and was termed a symbol of terror in the region.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1697406364.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023