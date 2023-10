SARGODHA - New dialysis machines have been installed for kidney patients at Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital Sargodha, and Medical Superintendent Dr. Mushtaq Bashir Akif and In-charge Dialysis Centre Dr. Muhammad Khan inaugurated these machines on Sunday. Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Muhammad Tariq, Assistant Medical Superintendent Dr. Nair Abbas Khan, Dr Muhammad Tahir and other doctors and staff were also present.