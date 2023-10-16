Doctor for regular eyesight check-ups

BAHAWALPUR - Principal, Quaid-e-Azam Medical College and Eye Specialist, Prof- Dr. Sofia Furrukh has stressed the need that people suffering from eye-related diseases should undergo medical check-ups regularly. She said this while addressing a ceremony held under the Health and Nutrition Program at Quaid-e-Azam Medical College here. She said that a number of people in our society were suffering from eye-related diseases.

She opined that by adopting preventive measures, people could save them from weak eyesight, macular degeneration, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma.

She said all facilities were available at Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur for medical check-ups of eyes.

She added that BVH had also been providing adequate medical treatment facilities to people of the region. The ceremony was also attended by the Director, Social Welfare Baitul Maal Bahawalpur, Ms. Sehr Siddique, Dr Umar, Dr. Arshad and others.

PARTLY CLOUDY WEATHER FORECAST FOR CITY

The local Met Office has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature of 32 centigrade and the lowest minimum of 22 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours. The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.