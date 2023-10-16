Monday, October 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Drive against anti-socials elements continues

APP
October 16, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   The Peshawar police on Sunday have started a crackdown against anti-social elements in different localities across the provincial capital and succeeded in arresting five wanted criminals in the jurisdiction of Badaber Police Station.

According to details, the police team have arrested five wanted criminals involved in various crimes. The arrested accused are involved in illegal arms and other crimes, Police officials said here on Sunday.

The alleged wanted criminals were identified as Inayatullah, Hafeezullah, Shahzada Akbar, Bilal and Miskeen. Police have also recovered two kalakovs, three pistols, magazines and cartridges of various bores from the arrested suspects. A report in this connection has also been registered with further investigation and interrogations from the arrested alleged criminals continued.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1697351435.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023