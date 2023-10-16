easypaisa Karobar to revolutionise digital banking services for merchants

LAHORE-easypaisa, Pakistan’s leading digital financial services platform has launched easypaisa Karobar powered by Dukan, a platform designed specifically to address unmet banking needs of two million retail merchants across the country. Being Pakistan’s first digital banking app for retailers, easypaisa Karobar enables merchants to manage their financing needs digitally, reduce operational complexities, and become part of the digital economy.

The easypaisa Karobar app streamlines merchant operations with advanced features, enabling cashless payments from the easypaisa Wallet to distributors. The app also provides flexible digital lending options for daily stock purchases to retailers. A robust built-in Distribution Management System (DMS) lets merchants order stock online from distributors and enables them to digitise their workflows with a combination of sophisticated software including warehouse inventory management, digital payments, credit to merchants, field apps for sales and order booker teams.

Commenting on the launch of the Shahzad Khan, Group Head Corporate Business, Productive Lending and Channels, Telenor Microfinance Bank/easypaisa, said, “At easypaisa, our commitment lies in fostering innovation to seamlessly enhance the lives of our merchants. The introduction of easypaisa Karobar, coupled with our NOC from SBP to become a licensed digital bank, stands as a testament to our dedication, allowing us to craft innovative financial solutions for the merchant community. This empowers them with swift access to digital loans, payments and inventory management, propelling business expansion and driving transformative outcomes. Our collaboration with Dukan for easypaisa Karobar further empowers us to digitise the ecosystem, ushering in a range of digital financial services designed exclusively for our esteemed merchants.”