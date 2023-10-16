Monday, October 16, 2023
Engine driver injured as train collides with dumper in Tarnol

October 16, 2023
ISLAMABAD - An engine driver of a train was injured in a collision with a dumper truck near Tarnol a small town of Islamabad city on early Sunday morning.

According to details, the train’s driver was injured after it derailed from the railway lines following the mishap, a private news channel. The train was coming from Multan to Rawalpindi.

Receiving the information about the accident, the security personnel arrived at the scene and launched the rescue process. Moreover, assistance from a crane was also taken for early clearance of the area.

