Farooq Sattar links Pakistan's development to elimination of dynastic politics

Dr Farooq Sattar, the senior deputy convener of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, stated on Sunday that Pakistan's development is intricately linked to the elimination of dynastic politics.

While addressing a gathering of party workers and supporters in Orangi Town, Sattar recalled that the people of Orangi Town had migrated twice in the name of Pakistan.

Sattar alleged that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had been monopolising all the resources in Karachi for the past 15 years, noting that it had expressed unwillingness even to address the issue of Karachi's garbage disposal.

He lamented that the PPP had not provided Karachi with a single additional drop of water in the past 15 years, affirming that it was the MQM-P that had initiated and completed all the projects for additional water supply to Karachi.