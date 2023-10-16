Farrukh Habib bids adieu to PTI, joins IPP

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf now-former senior leader and former federal minister Farrukh Habib decided to part ways with PTI.

While addressing a press conference at the Jahangir Tareen-led Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party's (IPP) head office on Monday, he announced to join the IPP.

He condemned the May 9 riots mentioning politics on the basis of agitation against institutions was harmful for the country and highlighted the need to work for the betterment of country.

Habib also mentioned that PTI chief was ousted from power through the vote of no-confidence which was absolutely constitutional. He expressed his opinion and said the PTI should have gone democratic struggle and waited for polls.

“I realised that we took our real struggle to the path of violence. We stepped away from Pakistan which was envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam,” the former minister said.

He said after PDM came into power, the PTI started a violent movement by taking onto the streets while blaming the PTI chief that he did not fulfil his responsibility to refrain from creating uncertainty in the country.



The former minister said the PTI chief failed to practically follow the moral high ground in his actions as he too took gifts from the Toshakhana while party leaders used to criticise Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari for taking luxurious items.

He highlighted that the PTI chief failed to uphold merit during his stint in power as many capable individuals were ignored and some handpicked people were given important portfolios.