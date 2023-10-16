Federal minister for food security, Punjab CM discuss steps to enhance agri production

LAHORE - The Caretaker Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research, Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik held a meeting with the Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday. The primary focus of their discussion was to explore measures to enhance the production of both Rabi and Kharif crops. During the meeting, Federal Minister Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik extended his congratulations to CM Mohsin Naqvi for achieving a record-breaking cotton production in Punjab. Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik commended the initiative to convene Punjab Cabinet meetings at Divisional Headquarters. The conversation also revolved around the pricing of wheat and other grains, with a thorough review of the proposal for maintaining a uniform wheat price. Furthermore, the meeting addressed the imperative need to stabilize cotton prices. It was unanimously agreed that this stability could be achieved through the collaborative efforts of the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP). CM Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that stabilizing cotton prices is crucial to ensure that farmers receive fair compensation for their substantial cotton production. He called upon the federal government to take an active role in stabilizing cotton prices by procuring cotton through TCP. He highlighted the satisfaction that comes from securing substantial cotton production and the potential to generate valuable foreign exchange through value-added products.