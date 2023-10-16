First choice for ‘iconic’ James Bond role revealed

LONDON - Aaron Taylor-Johnson is reportedly the “first choice” to take on the mantle of James Bond. The last film featuring the formidable spy was released nearly three years ago, before Daniel Craig bowed out, leaving space for the newcomers. Taylor- Johnson, who is renowned for starring in like Avengers: Age of Ultron and Kick Ass, is “currently the hot favourite to step into the iconic role,” a source told the Daily Mail, “he’s the first choice for Barbara Broccol, Bond chief producer, he is the one to beat.” They also claimed that Christopher Nolan is also being tipped to direct the next film in the series. “He is extremely interested in doing something very different with the franchise. If he can get his way with producers, then he is all for it,” the insider explained. The prospective team up between Aaron and Christopher could be a dream come true for the actor, who told The Hollywood Reporter in 2020: “When there’s an opportunity to work with someone like Chris Nolan, you just hope to get your foot in the door.” Recalling his audition for the 2022 Batman film, he noted that though “it wasn’t a done deal,” “the best things are worth fighting for and putting yourself out on a limb.”