Monday, October 16, 2023
FM Jilani discusses Gaza crisis with Iranian, Egyptian counterparts on phone call

FM Jilani discusses Gaza crisis with Iranian, Egyptian counterparts on phone call
Web Desk
8:02 PM | October 16, 2023
Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Monday telephonically spoke to his counterparts from Iran and Egypt and discussed the crisis in Gaza including the killing of civilians.

The foreign minister, in the conversation with Iranian counterpart Hossien Amir Abdollahian also discussed the large-scale displacement of the Palestinians from their homes.

Both sides agreed that urgent steps were needed to prevent conflict from escalating and the provision of humanitarian assistance.

As part of efforts for a coordinated response to ongoing conflict in Gaza, Foreign Minister Jilani also spoke to the Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri.

In the conversation, the stressed preventing conflict from escalating, protecting civilians from collective punishment, starvation and displacement. The foreign minister also assured of Pakistan’s humanitarian assistance۔ 

Web Desk

