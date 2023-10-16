Football match marks 40 years of Chevening scholarships

ISLAMABAD - The British Deputy High Commis­sion (BDHC) and Chevening Alumni Association yesterday took the field to mark the 40th anniversary of the Chevening Scholarship Programme.

Celebrating the rich and expanding football culture of Karachi and strong sports ties between UK and Pakistan, the two teams competed in a mixed-gender football match at BDHC’s foot­ball field. After a captivating display of sportsmanship from both sides, Chevening United beat BDHC United with a final score of 7-6. Suha Hirani was announced player of the match for her stunning performance.

Aliya Sadiq, Suha Hirani, Sanobar Sattar, Aliza Sabir, Emman Ahmed, and Sophiya Qureshi, players from Pakistan national women’s football team, also participated in the event. Emerging female footballers from Karachi’s largest football club, Ka­rachi United, also took part to sup­port the event and showcase their technical skills.

The match celebrated the power of sports in promoting inclusivity and the transformative effect the Cheve­ning scholarship programme has had in the past four decades. Since 1983, more than 2000 talented Paki­stanis have been awarded this pres­tigious scholarship and have gone on to become leaders in various fields, making substantial contributions to Pakistan’s development.

This year, Chevening scholarships are also being offered by partners in the UK to enhance the sports eco­system in Pakistan and help pre­serve its rich heritage and environ­ment. To develop the skills of future football coaches, Swindon Town Football Club is offering a one-year Master’s degree in football coaching at Solent University and the Univer­sity Campus of Football Business at Wembley Stadium. The University of Essex is offering two scholarships in environmental sciences and heri­tage and museum studies.

British Deputy High Commissioner, Sarah Mooney, added: “It is a privi­lege to bring together the diverse and accomplished Chevening alumni for today’s commemorative football match, celebrating our 40-year jour­ney of academic excellence and in­ternational collaboration. With two new exciting scholarships offered in football coaching and heritage and climate change, Chevening will con­tinue its legacy of empowering lead­ers and inspiring change.”