Gathering discusses ways to enhance quality education

Peshawar - In an effort to advance healthcare and education in Pakistan, Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) hosted Dr. Chaudhry Abdul Rehman, President of Pakistan Association of Private Medical & Dental Institutions (PAMI).

The gathering, organized by General Secretary PAMI-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and CEO of RMI, Shafiq-ur-Rehman, was attended by members of PAMI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and officials from medical institutions in the region.

During the meeting, President PAMI discussed ways to enhance the quality of education in Pakistan, with a focus on PAMI’s role in this endeavor. Dr. Chaudhry Abdul Rehman’s efforts were acknowledged by all members present, who appreciated his contributions to the medical and dental education sector in Pakistan.

Discussions covered pressing issues concerning private medical and dental colleges, with an emphasis on fostering greater collaboration to elevate education standards.

Prof Dr. Mukhtiar Zaman, Principal of Rehman Medical College, highlighted a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project in Gabral, sponsored and executed by PAMI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as part of its flood relief initiatives.

President PAMI expressed appreciation for the contribution of all PAMI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa members and emphasized the importance of sustaining such initiatives. Shafiq-ur-Rehman, the General Secretary PAMI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was entrusted with coordinating with member colleges and preparing a roadmap for enhanced collaboration.