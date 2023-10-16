Govt cuts petrol price by Rs40/litre

ISLAMABAD - The caretaker federal government has reduced the prices of Petrol and High Speed Diesel by Rs 40/litre and Rs 15/litre respectively for the next fortnightly of October.

“Owing to the decreasing trend of the petroleum prices in the international market and due to appreciation of Pak rupee against the US dollar, the government has decided to revise the existing consumer prices of petroleum products,” said a notification issued by Finance Division yesterday night.

The prices of Kerosene Oil and Light Diesel Oil have also been decreased by Rs 22.43/litre and 19.59/ litre, for the last fortnightly of October (16 Oct to 31 Oct).

According to the notification, the price of Petrol has been decreased by Rs40/litre, shine HSD by Rs 15/litre.

Following the decrease, the new ex-depot price of petrol was set at Rs 283.38/litre instead of current Rs323.38/litre for the next fortnight. Similarly, the ex-depot price of HSD was fixed at Rs 303.18/litre instead of the existing Rs318.18/litre.

After reduction, the price of Kerosene Oil come down to Rs 214.85/litre from the earlier Rs237.28/litre. Despite reducing the prices twice during the last two revisions the prices of Petrol and HSD are still high from the level it was handed over to the Caretakers by the PDM government. Prior to the caretaker govern-ment’s assuming the power, the price of petrol was Rs 272.95/liter, while HSD price was Rs 273.40/litre.

It is worth to mention here that since assuming the power the caretaker government had thrice increased the prices of petroleum products in the country, while reduced it twice. The three hikes by the interim government in the prices of petroleum products had increased the price of petrol by Rs 58.43/litre in the price of Petrol and HSD by Rs 55.78/litre.

However, for the first fortnightly of October the government had reduced the prices of Petrol and HSD by Rs8/ litre and Rs 11/litre, respectively. Now once again the prices have been reduced by Rs 40/litre and Rs 15/litre respectively. Petroleum Levy on HSD has been enhanced by Rs5/litre from Rs 50/litre to Rs 55/ litre, while on Petrol it will remain unchanged at Rs60/litre.

It is also worth to note here that in the last revision of its tenure, the PDM government had also increased the prices of Petrol and High Speed Diesel by Rs 19.95/litre and 19.90/ litre respectively for the first fortnightly of August. The government is charging Rs 60/litre Petrol.

During the last fortnightly, the ex-refinery price of Petrol has decreased by Rs 40.76/litre from 243.09/litre during the previous fortnightly to Rs 202.33/litre for the next fortnightly. The IFEM has also decreased by Rs 0.12/ litre during the period bringing the total reduction to Rs40.88/litre. However, after increasing OMCs margin and dealer commission by Rs 0.88/litre, the ex-depot price of Petrol was reduced by Rs 40/litre.

Likewise, the ex-refinery price of HSD has decreased by Rs 21.10/litre from 252.48/litre during the previous fortnightly to Rs 231.38/ litre for the next fortnightly. The IFEM was increased by Rs 0.12/ litre and PL was enhanced by Rs5/litre. After increasing OMCs margin and dealer commission by Rs 0.98/ litre, the ex-depot price of HSD was reduced by Rs 15/litre.