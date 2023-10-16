Through the columns of your newspaper, I would like to draw attention to the fact that heart attacks are increasing rapidly in every part of Pakistan.
Heart disease describes a range of conditions that affect the heart. Heart diseases include blood vessel disease, such as coronary artery disease, irregular heartbeat, congenital heart defects, disease of the heart muscle, and heart valve disease. Coronary artery disease is a common heart condition in which cholesterol deposits (plaques) in the heart arteries are usually the cause of coronary artery disease. The buildup of these plaques is called atherosclerosis, and it reduces blood flow to the heart. It can lead to a heart attack. Some people are born with heart valve disease (congenital heart valve disease). Heart valve disease may also be caused by conditions such as rheumatic fever or infections. Heart attacks are more common in smokers than in nonsmokers and damage the arteries. Diets high in fat, salt, sugar, and cholesterol have been linked to heart disease. Having high cholesterol increases the risk of atherosclerosis. Stress may also damage the arteries and worsen other risk factors for heart disease.
So, for the betterment of society, the government should arrange a campaign through television and educate the people about the side effects of a heart attack. They should restrict sugar and fat-enriched products and impose restrictions on marketing, advertising, and sponsorship of sugar and fat-enriched products. The government should also build parks and walking tracks for people because physical activity helps reduce the risk of a heart attack.
I hope my concern should be highlighted, and people should understand the risk of a heart attack.
ASIFA KIRAN,
Karachi.