Through the columns of your newspaper, I would like to draw attention to the fact that heart attacks are increasing rapid­ly in every part of Pakistan.

Heart disease describes a range of conditions that affect the heart. Heart diseases include blood ves­sel disease, such as coronary artery disease, irregular heartbeat, con­genital heart defects, disease of the heart muscle, and heart valve dis­ease. Coronary artery disease is a common heart condition in which cholesterol deposits (plaques) in the heart arteries are usually the cause of coronary artery disease. The buildup of these plaques is called atherosclerosis, and it reduc­es blood flow to the heart. It can lead to a heart attack. Some people are born with heart valve disease (con­genital heart valve disease). Heart valve disease may also be caused by conditions such as rheumatic fe­ver or infections. Heart attacks are more common in smokers than in nonsmokers and damage the ar­teries. Diets high in fat, salt, sugar, and cholesterol have been linked to heart disease. Having high choles­terol increases the risk of athero­sclerosis. Stress may also damage the arteries and worsen other risk factors for heart disease.

So, for the betterment of soci­ety, the government should ar­range a campaign through televi­sion and educate the people about the side effects of a heart attack. They should restrict sugar and fat-enriched products and impose re­strictions on marketing, advertis­ing, and sponsorship of sugar and fat-enriched products. The gov­ernment should also build parks and walking tracks for people be­cause physical activity helps re­duce the risk of a heart attack.

I hope my concern should be highlighted, and people should un­derstand the risk of a heart attack.

ASIFA KIRAN,

Karachi.