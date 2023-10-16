Italian ambassador calls on Punjab CM

LAHORE - The Ambassador of Italy, Mr Andreas Ferrarese, held a meeting with the Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, at Punjab House in Islamabad on Sunday. The discussion encompassed various aspects of bolstering cooperation in culture, tourism, and trade. Additionally, they deliberated steps related to the exchange of trade and cultural delegations. The Italian Ambassador reiterated his commitment to supporting Pakistan in extending its GSP+ status, emphasizing that Italy would continue to stand by Pakistan in this endeavor. In response, Mohsin Naqvi expressed his gratitude to the Italian Ambassador for Italy’s support in extending the GSP+ status. He underscored the deep and friendly ties between Pakistan and Italy, highlighting that the time had come to transform this friendship into a mutually beneficial economic relationship. Chief Minister Naqvi emphasized the interconnection between cultural and trade sectors, expressing the Punjab government’s eagerness to strengthen collaboration with Italy in these domains. He welcomed Italian cooperation in providing training to the Police Liaison Officers. The chief minister stressed the significance of an active role played by the Trade Commission in enhancing trade and simplifying the process of obtaining work visas. He also mentioned the Punjab government’s launch of a one-window operation to promote investment in Punjab, inviting Italian investors to visit Punjab and assuring them of comprehensive support. The Italian Ambassador informed the Chief Minister that the Trade Commission had initiated efforts to boost bilateral trade and streamline the process of obtaining work visas. He pledged to further enhance cooperation in the cultural, tourism, and trade sectors.